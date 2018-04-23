Get Up Erica
Cathy Hughes On Being The First African-American Female Recipient Of The Prestigious Lowry Mays Excellence In Broadcasting Award [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted April 23, 2018
Cathy Hughes is an entrepreneur and founder of Urban One. She recently spoke with Erica Campbell about receiving the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcast award. Cathy is so excited because she just isn’t the first African-American to receive it, but also the first woman.

She also spoke about working with people such as Erica that help promote a lot of gospel artist. Cathy is ready to expand and open more doors. Congratulations to Cathy Hughes on receiving this amazing award.

