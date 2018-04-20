Local
Carolina Panthers Release 2018 Football Schedule

New York Giants v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

The Carolina Panthers will open the 2018 football season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys to open their 2018 schedule. The last time that Panthers opened the season at Bank of America Stadium was in 2013.

The Panthers prime time games in 2018 are a Thursday Night Football game to face the Steelers in Week 10 and a Monday Night Football game in Week 15 against the Saints. See the full schedule below.

SOURCE: panthers.com

Carolina Panthers 2018 schedule

Sept. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 — BYE

Oct. 7 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

 

