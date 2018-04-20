Local
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 3 hours ago
When the going gets tough the though get going. Stay strong in your tough days and hours.

Joshua 1:9

19. Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

