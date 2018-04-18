Get Up Poll: GRIFF Talks About How He Gets Closer To God [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
We all have our own way of getting closer to God. GRIFF talked about how in his house he listens to worship music. It’s songs that helped bring God into his home.
He concentrated, meditates and begins to talk to him. Erica Campbell spoke about how some people take a drive, sit in silence and more to get closer. Tell us how you get closer to God.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
