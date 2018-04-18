Get Up Erica
Get Up Poll: GRIFF Talks About How He Gets Closer To God [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

We all have our own way of getting closer to God. GRIFF talked about how in his house he listens to worship music. It’s songs that helped bring God into his home.

He concentrated, meditates and begins to talk to him. Erica Campbell spoke about how some people take a drive, sit in silence and more to get closer. Tell us how you get closer to God.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Missing Your Blessing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Callers Are Tired Of Older People Using Filters On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

