Ericaism: Kill Them With Kindness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about how sometimes we have to interact with people that aren’t the nicest to us. She recalls a time where someone wasn’t nice over e-mail and she thought it was going to be different when she met them. It wasn’t so she killed them with kindness to break down their wall.

By the end of the night the person hugged her and mentioned it was a pleasure working together. Erica mentioned you don’t know what people are going through and sometimes things just cause them to act such a way. Remember to kill them with kindness.

