Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg surprised many by releasing his first Gospel album “The Bible Of Love,” and then by reaching the #1 spot on the Gospel albums chart. His current single “Blessing Me Again” features the legendary Rance Allen, and the video is a lot of fun.
Take a look at the “Blessing Me Again” in the player below, and hear more of your favorite Gospel artists collaborate with Snoop Dogg by checking out “Bible Of Love.”
