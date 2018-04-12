Get Up Erica
TJ Tells Why She Won't Eat Cheese [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
National Grilled Cheese Day recently passed, but TJ isn’t a fan of it. She is from Wisconsin and ever since she was a little girl has hated cheese. TJ talked about how she wanted an egg McMuffin from McDonald’s and it was disgusting.

Her mom made her eat it and since then hasn’t liked it. Michelle Obama was a guest speaker at a woman’s conference and spoke about the Obama administration compared to this one. She believes the Obama one was like having a good parent at home.

