TJ Tells Why She Won’t Eat Cheese [EXCLUSIVE]

National Grilled Cheese Day recently passed, but TJ isn’t a fan of it. She is from Wisconsin and ever since she was a little girl has hated cheese. TJ talked about how she wanted an egg McMuffin from McDonald’s and it was disgusting.

Follow @GetUpErica

Her mom made her eat it and since then hasn’t liked it. Michelle Obama was a guest speaker at a woman’s conference and spoke about the Obama administration compared to this one. She believes the Obama one was like having a good parent at home.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Substitute For TJ Still Living In The Past [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How GRIFF Caused Commotion When He Borrowed TJ’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark & TJ Explain Why Some People Just Don’t Do Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: