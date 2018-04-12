Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: I Would Do It For Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 12, 2018
Erica Campbell talked about looking on Instagram and seeing that one of her friends was giving out free haircuts, praying over the homeless and more. She thought it was so sweet and mentioned that she’s worked for free before. It’s not all about the money, but the passion for music, helping others and the love of God in her heart.

Erica mentioned that when you are doing the work God wants you to the money will come. If you keep looking for a payout you could miss your blessing. Let motivation be your passion and follow your dreams.

