Ericaism: My Peace Don’t Make Sense [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 12, 2018
When things get chaotic in life what do you do? Erica Campbell spoke about how in hard times she puts so much trust in God to get her out of the situation. Her peace means everything to her and allows her to do her job.

Erica admitted that sometimes she does worry and gets scared, but turning to God is the best thing. He will take away our anxiety and fear. Have peace and let God be there for you.

