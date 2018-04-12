Koryn Hawthorne Brings Her Voice To Women’s Empowerment

You may have seen her on Season 8 of “The Voice” and now she brings her voice to Women’s Empowerment. Koryn Hawthorne is on a mission to move people with her music and her debut EP from RCA Inspiration is sure to do just that. The self-titled project is full of contagiously uplifting songs that provide the jolt of energy and intensity the world has been waiting for.

The Louisiana-born beauty who burst onto the scene at 17, as a contender on Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice has been anxiously awaiting her time to share her first solo project with the public. While she finished fourth in the competition, Koryn made quite an impact on judges and audiences with her powerful voice and emotive performances. Week after week, she captivated crowds and showcased poise and presence not usually seen in a teenager.

Judges were floored by her maturity and noted her continuous growth throughout the competition. Her stirring rendition of “How Great Thou Art” even debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart. Her undeniable talent prompted Pharrell Williams to finally complete a long-unfinished song, “Bright Fire” just for her.

When she was eliminated one thing was clear; it wasn’t the last time the tenacious teen would move a crowd to tears ….

Listen as Koryn talks with Melissa about her Journey and coming to Women’s Empowerment.

