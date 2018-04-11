Pastor Michael McBride Tells What His Church Is Doing To Keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Michael McBride is back and talking about how he’s helping to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive. He is helping to continue the launch of the Poor Peoples Campaign just as King wanted to. It will help a mass of people in hopes to assist with poverty.

Follow @GetUpErica

McBride is also working with multiple Black churches to help teens. He wants to build them up, educate and challenge them. Making a difference is what King wanted to do and McBride will make sure he does it too.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Pastor Michael McBride On Why Colin Kaepernick Has NFL Owners “Shaking In Their Boots” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Granddaughter Delivered Powerful Speech At March For Our Lives [VIDEO]

The Latest: