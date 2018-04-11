Pastor Michael McBride Tells What His Church Is Doing To Keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Pastor Michael McBride Tells What His Church Is Doing To Keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Dream Alive

Posted 22 hours ago
Pastor Michael McBride is back and talking about how he’s helping to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive. He is helping to continue the launch of the Poor Peoples Campaign just as King wanted to. It will help a mass of people in hopes to assist with poverty.

McBride is also working with multiple Black churches to help teens. He wants to build them up, educate and challenge them. Making a difference is what King wanted to do and McBride will make sure he does it too.

