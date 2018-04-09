How Black Panther Made Box Office History [EXCLUSIVE]

Wakanda forever is a true statement as “Black Panther” makes history again. The film has now made more money than “Titanic.” It has made $660 million national and $1.3 globally.

It is now the 3rd highest grossing film in history. This past weekend it came in 4th place against films that just came out. Ohio State University has revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree as opening statements begin today.

