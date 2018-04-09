Local
Weekend Wrap Up With WRAL TV-5 Gerald Owens

Jerry Smith

WRAL TV5’s Gerald Owens and Jerry Smith  recap the Triangle’s biggest stories from the weekend of 04-06-18 to 04-08-19.

  1.  A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a late-night robbery and shooting in Knightdale.
  2. An inmate serving time for a first-degree murder arrest in Cumberland County died Saturday in his prison cell.
  3. The Sunday, April 8th celebration for former Tar Heel play by play announcer Woody Durham  held at  Carmichael Arena on the UNC campus.
  4. The abnormal Triangle winter weather in the month of April.

 

