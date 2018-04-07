Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: You Don’t Have To Give It Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 7, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell before she became a famous singer worked many jobs one includes at a senior citizen home. She met all different kinds of seniors some were happy, grumpy, sad, but there was one that always wore a smile. As Erica got older she didn’t understand why people spend so much time having an attitude.

She wants people to find a reason to smile because we should be blessed to live another day. Erica also mentioned that we can’t give away our joy and be unhappy. Be blessed and thankful!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Joy Living: I Have A Teenager [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Get That Good Laugh Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Protect Your Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18