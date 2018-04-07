Joy Living: You Don’t Have To Give It Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell before she became a famous singer worked many jobs one includes at a senior citizen home. She met all different kinds of seniors some were happy, grumpy, sad, but there was one that always wore a smile. As Erica got older she didn’t understand why people spend so much time having an attitude.

She wants people to find a reason to smile because we should be blessed to live another day. Erica also mentioned that we can’t give away our joy and be unhappy. Be blessed and thankful!

