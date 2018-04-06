Northern Counties Could See Snow Saturday Night

Get ready for Saturday as a cold front and storm system moves in. Saturday morning’s temperatures will start on the mild side as the rain begins to fall the temperatures will drop and so will the storm line from Virginia.

By 5 p.m., the line where the rain changes over to snow could breach Orange and Durham counties.

WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner says, “It’s possible that we would have some light accumulations on grassy surfaces, especially the farther north you go,”…. “I don’t expect anything to stick to the roads, it shouldn’t be a real problem.”

Read more at WRAL.com

