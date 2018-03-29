Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: But What Did God Say? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell spoke about going to the doctor recently with her husband. She believed the doctor came with negativity and not positive possibilities. The entire time he was talking she was just thinking about what God has planned.

She rebuked a lot of what he said and talked about how you can change your diet to be healthy, work on things in life to be great. Sometimes people want to take your thunder, but you must declare and speak it that everything will be okay. No matter what they say see what your God says.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Exalt Your Past Over Your Future [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: We Have To Win Souls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Not Happening To You, It’s Happening For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Visits Philly For “Mary Mary” Screening! [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18