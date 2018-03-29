Faith Walking: But What Did God Say? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell spoke about going to the doctor recently with her husband. She believed the doctor came with negativity and not positive possibilities. The entire time he was talking she was just thinking about what God has planned.

She rebuked a lot of what he said and talked about how you can change your diet to be healthy, work on things in life to be great. Sometimes people want to take your thunder, but you must declare and speak it that everything will be okay. No matter what they say see what your God says.

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.

