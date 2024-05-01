A New Season: 5 Books On How To Thrive In The Moment

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the season slowly begins to shift, the flowers aren’t the only things that are in the process of growing. It’s important to remember that even in your waiting season, you too can see growth.

Navigating daily puzzle pieces can be difficult at times. We’ve all been there. “Life be lifing,” but at the end of the day we still push through as best as we can. If you’ve found yourself in a space where you’re planted, but have yet to bloom, there’s a book out there with guidance on how-to. To help you embrace the wait and thrive through all seasons of life, we’ve collected a list of reads towards to growth. Here’s 5 books on how to thrive in the moment:

‘The Shift: Courageously Moving from Season to Season’ by Keion Henderson

Through exploration of self and learning the ways one can survive the seasons in between it all, author and pastor Keion Henderson shares how courage plays a major role when you’re sure of the purpose God has for your life. For those who are searching for the courage or have found the courage and are still pushing through, this book is a great guide in helping you navigate “the shift” in your life.

‘On Thriving: Harnessing Joy Through Life’s Great Labors’ by Brandi Sellerz-Jackson

At some point in our lives, we all desire more – whatever “more” may look like for us in that moment. Through storytelling and personal experience, Sellerz-Jackson takes you through what she calls the four great labors of life. She helps the reader gather insight from both the past and present, allowing them to thrive in the moment, despite how complicated the journey may be.

‘You’ve Been Chosen: Thriving Through the Unexpected’ by Cynt Marshall

All things are working for your good, despite what your present situation may look like. Through faith, positivity, and her shared experiences, Marshall hones in on the importance of being chosen and having purpose in one’s life. Her story is a powerful reminder that no matter how bad the situation, all of your experiences and situations are preparing you for something bigger and something better.

SEE ALSO: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies

‘Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, And Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be’ by Tunde Oyeneyin

The acronym SPEAK stands for Surrender, Power, Empathy, Authenticity, and Knowledge – four things Oyeneyin brings to her novel. Sharing lessons on life through real life experiences that may be holding you back, she offers what she considers the blueprint to making positive changes within one’s life.

‘The Garden Within: Where the War With Your Emotions Ends and Your Most Powerful Life Begins’ by Dr. Anita Phillips

For those seeking comfort and looking to embrace your emotions, this book was written specifically with you in mind. This book is a reminder that it’s okay to feel the good and the bad, even when it doesn’t seem like the right thing to do in the moment. Through gentle and uplifting words, Dr. Anita Phillips gives you the tools to live your most powerful life, one emotion at a time.

A New Season: 5 Books On How To Thrive In The Moment was originally published on elev8.com