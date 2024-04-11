Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Great news!!! The Light 103.9, your inspiration station, has made it to the 1st round for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards for Gospel Music Radio Station of the year!!!

Now, we need your votes to get to the 2nd round… CLICK HERE or Go to stellarawards.com and vote for the light 103.9 for Top Market Station of the Year (search The Light 103.9/Melissa Wade)

We only have a week!!!! The deadline is – Wednesday April 17th so vote NOW!!! And Thank You in advance for your support.