Listen Live
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
STELLAR AWARDS VOTE NOW GRAPHIC

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Great news!!! The Light 103.9, your inspiration station, has made it to the 1st round for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards for Gospel Music Radio Station of the year!!!

Now, we need your votes to get to the 2nd round…  CLICK HERE or Go to stellarawards.com and vote for the light 103.9 for Top Market Station of the Year (search The Light 103.9/Melissa Wade)

Related Stories

We only have a week!!!!   The deadline is – Wednesday April 17th  so vote NOW!!!  And Thank You in advance for your support.

RELATED TAGS

stellar awards

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

STELLAR AWARDS VOTE NOW GRAPHIC
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Pastor of the Month - March 2024
Local

Meet March 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

STELLAR AWARDS VOTE NOW GRAPHIC
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close