Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

Great news!!! The Light 103.9, your inspiration station, has made it to the 1st round for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards for Gospel Music Radio Station of the year!!!
Now, we need your votes to get to the 2nd round… CLICK HERE or Go to stellarawards.com and vote for the light 103.9 for Top Market Station of the Year (search The Light 103.9/Melissa Wade)
We only have a week!!!! The deadline is – Wednesday April 17th so vote NOW!!! And Thank You in advance for your support.
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024