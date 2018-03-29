Get Up Erica
How Tim Bowman Jr. And His Wife Are Showing A Different Side Of Themselves [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tim Bowman Jr. is a gospel artist and is gearing up for his second season of his show with his wife. On the show they have cooking segments as well as fashion shows and so much more to draw in millenials. He likes the fact that he can show another side of themselves and how they live other days out of the week.

Bowman also spoke about the non-profit his mother-in-law is working on for abused women. Dee’s House Of Hope gives clothes, housing and more to women that are dealing with domestic abuse. He loves to help her with it because it is something so close to her heart and will help so many people.

