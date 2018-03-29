Ericaism: Don’t Talk So Much [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell speaks about how sometimes you need to have quiet strength. We must listen more and talk less especially when trying to avoid conflict. When something happens and you immediately respond it can do damage.
You could possibly be saying something out of anger and that isn’t good. Take a moment to think about things then respond or stay quiet. It might be hard, but it can help in different situations.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ericaism: Boiled Eggs For Lunch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: Be Nice, Quit Talking About People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: Fake Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
- List Of Easter Celebrations, Egg Hunts, Sunrise Services And More….
- List Of Local Good Friday Service Events
- The Most Popular Dog Breed In Raleigh Is….
- Woman Slashes Man’s Neck On GoDurham Bus
- ‘Scandal’ Recap: Team Mellivia Is Back In Action
- #StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In Emotional Funeral
- Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff
- Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge In His Sexual Assault Retrial
- Why Savannah Guthrie Is Apologizing To “Today Show” Watchers [EXCLUSIVE]
Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]
19 photos Launch gallery
Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell1 of 19
2. Erica Campbell2 of 19
3. Erica Campbell3 of 19
4. Erica Campbell4 of 19
5. Erica Campbell5 of 19
6. Erica Campbell6 of 19
7. Erica Campbell7 of 19
8. Erica Campbell8 of 19
9. Erica Campbell9 of 19
10. Erica Campbell10 of 19
11. Erica Campbell11 of 19
12. Erica Campbell12 of 19
13. Erica Campbell13 of 19
14. Erica Campbell14 of 19
15. Erica Campbell15 of 19
16. Erica Campbell16 of 19
17. Erica Campbell17 of 19
18. Erica Campbell18 of 19
19. Erica Campbell19 of 19
comments – add yours