Ericaism: Don’t Talk So Much [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell speaks about how sometimes you need to have quiet strength. We must listen more and talk less especially when trying to avoid conflict. When something happens and you immediately respond it can do damage.

You could possibly be saying something out of anger and that isn’t good. Take a moment to think about things then respond or stay quiet. It might be hard, but it can help in different situations.

