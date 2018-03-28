Mr. Griffin: How Much Do You Trust HIM? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF was driving home and watched as a mother duck led her 11 ducklings across a busy road. Everyone stopped for them and he mentioned not one strayed away. It made GRIFF think about how we shouldn’t stray from God even when we are scared.

Follow @GetUpErica

He told listeners to walk in victory and to stay in God’s grace. It could be scary and you can be afraid, but God will never leave your side. Think about all the times God has kept you and comforted you. Do your part and let God do his.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Why It’s Better To Fight For Your Marriage Than Divorce [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Why Fathers Are Crucial In Girl’s Lives [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Level Up On Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: