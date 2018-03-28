Serena Williams Scores Docuseries For HBO [EXCLUSIVE]

Byron Allen owner of several businesses just bought The Weather Channel. He is looking forward to expanding overtime and excited about all these possibilities. Serena Williams is a mom, wife and amazing tennis player, but that’s not all.
HBO will be working with her on a docuseries titled, “Being Serena.” Star Jones recently tied the knot on a boat around family and friends. She got married to the love of her life, Ricardo Lugo.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Serena Williams Is Getting Her Very Own Nike World Headquarters Building Named After Her
RELATED: Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame Cay Villa Runs For About $35,00 A Week
RELATED: Serena Responds Gracefully To Romania’s Tennis Coach Over Racist Remark About Her Unborn Child
The Latest:
- Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
- ‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save Lucious From His Stalker Therapist
- Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries Trailer
- Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
- Here’s How HBCUs Boost The Wealth Of Black People
- There Are Calls To Boycott Groupon After The N-Word Was Used To Describe A Pair Of Boots
- Faith Walking: Don’t Exalt Your Past Over Your Future [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Christian College Students Went In Blackface To Mock ‘Black Panther’ And Happily Posted The Image On Snapchat
- GRIFF’s Prayer: We Need Yoga Pants For Men [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ericaism: Boiled Eggs For Lunch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]