Serena Williams Scores Docuseries For HBO [EXCLUSIVE]

Serena Williams Scores Docuseries For HBO

Posted 17 hours ago
Byron Allen owner of several businesses just bought The Weather Channel. He is looking forward to expanding overtime and excited about all these possibilities. Serena Williams is a mom, wife and amazing tennis player, but that’s not all.

HBO will be working with her on a docuseries titled, “Being Serena.” Star Jones recently tied the knot on a boat around family and friends. She got married to the love of her life, Ricardo Lugo.

