GRIFF’s Prayer: We Need Yoga Pants For Men [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
GRIFF has been trying to find different ways to exercise and thinks he wants to give yoga a try. During his prayer he asked God to help him find yoga pants for men. He’s concerned that he won’t be able to do the stretches as well and refuses to wear leggings.

GRIFF wants to find peace during these classes and believes if he can find the right attire he will be good. After the prayer Erica Campbell made him laugh as she told him to get a particular brand of pants. We will have to see what GRIFF figures out.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

