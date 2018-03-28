Faith Walking: Don’t Exalt Your Past Over Your Future [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are you stuck with certain things from the past? Erica Campbell spoke about how people talk about my old apartment or my last job and are always excited about it. They are stuck in the past and sometimes that can get in the way of your future.

Just because at this moment you aren’t doing something you want to do doesn’t mean it’s not in God’s plan for change. She mentioned you must be patient and wait for greatness. It’s coming so you better be prepared for it.

