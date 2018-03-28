Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Don’t Exalt Your Past Over Your Future [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Are you stuck with certain things from the past? Erica Campbell spoke about how people talk about my old apartment or my last job and are always excited about it. They are stuck in the past and sometimes that can get in the way of your future.

Just because at this moment you aren’t doing something you want to do doesn’t mean it’s not in God’s plan for change. She mentioned you must be patient and wait for greatness. It’s coming so you better be prepared for it.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: We Have To Win Souls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Keep Your Peace Of Mind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Faith Walking: Looking For The Right Thing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18