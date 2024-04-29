Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Tina Campbell stopped by Get Up! Mornings for a Ministry Minute. She’s talking all about letting go, and letting God!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Tina’s Campbell’s Ministry Minute: Let Go and Let God was originally published on getuperica.com