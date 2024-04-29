Listen Live
Palestinian Designer Steals The Show At Modest Fashion Week

Published on April 29, 2024

Modest Fashion Week, which took place in Instanbul this year, just wrapped up another showcase and Sineen Haute Couture’s “From Dusk to Light” collection was a standout.

As homage to Karoub’s country, Palestinian designer Sineen Karoub designed the collection drawing inspiration from the flag of Palestine. She also incorporated a pigeon into her design logo, as the bird traditionally represents a symbol of hope, amid war in Palestine. “I believe in hope. We have hope in Allah that everything will be okay,” Karoub says.

 

With a focus on inclusivity and welcoming different body types, lifestyles, cultures, and faiths, modest fashion refers to global style where clothes cover the body. Loose pieces and long cuts are a key style element. While hijabs are sometimes worn, they are optional.

The celebratory week was founded in 2016 by Ozlem Sahin Ertas in her hometown of Instanbul, Turkey. It’s a widely popular event where designers, brands, influencers and consumers all come together to experience the latest and hottest trends in industry. Following its debut in Instabul, in 2017 the popular event took place in both London and Dubai before making its way over to Jakarta in 2019.

Modest Fashion Weeks are dedicated to the modest fashion industry with media coverage that reaches two billion across five continents and brings together more than 40 countries, over 300 designers and brands, over 500 influencers, over 100 buyers and other industry experts.

This year consisted of three full days of exclusive fashion shows, parade fashion shows, and panel discussions focused around styling tips, branding, and influencing through fashion. Alongside Karoud, the shows were made up of a long list of highly recognized modest fashion designers including Imaannoor, Hukka, and Afrika Abaya, to name a few.

 

