Ericaism: Boiled Eggs For Lunch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell recalls the day she sat in her old car and ate her boiled egg for lunch. At that time she was going to hair school and wanted so much more out of life. She wanted things to get better and just prayed about it.

Erica spoke about how you shouldn’t get discouraged and just know God has a plan for you. Hang in there and stay faithful. Always remember it’s not where you are, but where you’re going.

