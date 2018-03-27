Love Talking: Love Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell spoke about how when you see people love it teaches you about it. Some people grew up in abusive and broken homes. When they go to love sometimes they see it as something different.

They might even feel that they don’t want to love because it’s painful. Erica mentioned that love is always possible and God will take that fear out of your heart. No matter what you go through understand that love can happen.

