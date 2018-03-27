Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Love Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell spoke about how when you see people love it teaches you about it. Some people grew up in abusive and broken homes. When they go to love sometimes they see it as something different.

They might even feel that they don’t want to love because it’s painful. Erica mentioned that love is always possible and God will take that fear out of your heart. No matter what you go through understand that love can happen.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Love What You Do, Even When You Don’t Like What You Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Yourself Enough To Want The Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Your Kids See How You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

Newlyweds Jordan Sparks & Dana Isaiah are gearing up for the birth of their baby boy.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18