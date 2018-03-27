Faith Walking: We Have To Win Souls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell spoke about a recent conversation she had with someone that hurt her spirit. She mentioned that this person was so down that the enemy made them believe lies. Erica also spoke about how when we meet people that aren’t believers we must let them know that they are loved.

Follow @GetUpErica

Sometimes their pain is so hurtful they need to be lifted. It can be overwhelming, but we can help them along with God. Win souls with positive words.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Not Happening To You, It’s Happening For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Keep Your Peace Of Mind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Thanks Over Complaints [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: