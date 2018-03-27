The Easter bunny, or what some like to call the Easter Rabbit or Easter Hare, is a staple in our Easter traditions. Parents hide Easter eggs, and children run and find them, and we all chalk it up to the Easter bunny. But who invented the Easter Bunny?

Easter Rabbit originated among German Lutherans, and was intended as a character that played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were good or disobedient during Eastertide. Similar to the idea around Santa Claus , the rabbit carries colored eggs in his basket, candy, and sometimes also toys to the homes of children.

The hare was also popular in medieval church art as well. It’s depicted in many statues as well as decorations.

