Raleigh Durham #3 Frugal City

According to Coupons.com  Raleigh-Durham has made the top 10 list of America’s Most Frugal Cities for the 2nd year in a row.

Raleigh-Durham came in at #3 on the list and Charlotte took the #4 spot.

Apparently the Triangle is very interested in printable coupons.

Read more at WRAL.com

Here’s the top 10:

Washington, D.C.: 2nd year-in-a-row winner

Dallas-Ft. Worth: climbed from No. 5 to No. 2

Raleigh-Durham: edged up from No. 4 to No. 3

Charlotte: fell from No. 3 to No. 4

Orlando: slipped from No. 2 to No. 5

Philadelphia: jumped from No. 11 to No. 6

Tampa-St. Petersburg: dropped from No. 6 to No. 7

Atlanta: jumped from No. 10 to No. 8

Nashville: fell from No. 7 to No. 9

Cleveland-Akron: fell from No. 8 to No. 10

