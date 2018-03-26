Get Up Poll: What Did Your Pastor Preach About On Sunday? [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Get Up Poll: What Did Your Pastor Preach About On Sunday?

Did you go to church on Sunday? Erica Campbell did and spoke about how Warren Campbell preached about insanity of praise. She gave a backstory of David that fought Goliath and how people tried to attack him after that battle.

Their swords were drawn and all David could think about was praising God. Erica explained that in the worst of times even while the enemy is trying to attack you just call his name. God will get you through the worst of times, tell us what your pastor spoke about in church.

