Listen Live
Local

North Carolina Republicans Move to End Pandemic Mask Rule Amid Protests

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
adidas Face mask

Source: adidas / adidas

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are moving forward with their plan to end a pandemic rule permitting mask-wearing in public for health reasons. Despite attempts by state Senate Democrats to change the bill, it passed the Senate with a 30-15 vote along party lines.

The bill seeks to increase penalties for wearing masks while committing crimes, including during protests. Critics argue it endangers those who wear masks for safety, while supporters say it’s necessary due to recent protests.

The bill also aims to crack down on protest-related activities like blocking roads, seen during pro-Palestinian protests in Raleigh and Durham.

Senator Buck Newton, a Republican from Wilson County who introduced the bill, defended it, saying, “It’s about time that the craziness is put, at least slowed down, if not put to a stop.”

The removal of health exemptions for mask-wearing has drawn criticism, as these exemptions were initially supported across party lines at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Local

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Entertainment

Mary Mary Helps Surprise Connecticut’s First Black Fire Chief For Mother’s Day

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Stellar Awards
Entertainment

List Of The 2024 Stellar Award Nominees

Pick Hit Of The Week - "I Can"
Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Marcus Jordan’s “I Can”

Entertainment

nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Entertainment

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

Lifestyle

Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close