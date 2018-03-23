Pastor Shirley Caesar Featured On TV One “Unsung”

This Sunday March 25th, Palm Sunday, Unsung premieres the Shirley Caesar story.

The story of a Gospel music legend will hit the screen this weekend! The next episode of Unsungwill show that there is a whole not more to Shirley Caesar than the “greens, beans, tomatoes, potatoes, and lamb” video that went viral a few years ago.

The NC native, who has received several huge honors over the past few years including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award for her over 40 year career, will shares the challenges and triumphs of her career as well as her personal life.

Gospel Queen and 11 time Grammy winner Pastor Shirley Caesar shares the secret to her 5 decades of ministry on season 12 of the award winning docu-series Unsung.

With over 40 albums and 11 Grammy Awards, Shirley Caesar is the reigning Queen of Gospel Music. Beginning her career at 12 years old, she was a vocal phenomenon whose teenage talent earned her a spot in the popular all female gospel group the Caravans, where she became a standout star. In the early 1970s she won her first Grammy Award for a dynamic cover of “Put Your Hand in the Hand of the Man from Galilee,” and the hits continued with songs like “No Charge,” “Hold My Mule and “I Remember Mama”. But despite her success, Shirley always knew her life was meant for more than music, and in the late 80’s she’d taken on a second career as a pastor, preaching around the world and starting her own church in Raleigh, North Carolina. With a career now spanning over 7 decades, Shirley Caesar has become a living legend of gospel music, and shares with Unsung the triumphs and challenges of a life dedicated to spreading the Good News.

Unsung premieres the Shirley Caesar story on Palm Sunday, March 25th. Check local listings for the time and station in your area.

