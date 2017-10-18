Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Kirk Franklin Performs With Shirley Caesar For Her Lifetime Achievement Award [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends - Show

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Shirley Caesar is known to many as the “First Lady of Gospel and recently received a lifetime achievement award. Kirk Franklin mentioned that singers that come into gospel rest on the shoulders of Caesar and he called her not only a legend but a landmark. While at the GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends she not only got an award, but performed wonderfully.

 

As Franklin began singing “Jesus, I Love Calling Your Name,” Caesar came out and began to sing her heart out. The choir and Franklin backed her up and it was so moving. She said, “God has blessed me and brought me here to the beacon theater to receive this lifetime award I’m excited.” Congratulations to Shirley Caesar on getting this honor!

RELATED: Bishop Charles E. Blake & Pastor Shirley Caesar To Host CBC Breakfast

RELATED: Shirley Caesar Appears On “Little Big Shots”

RELATED: Shirley Caesar On Preserving Her Voice & Relevance In Today’s Gospel Industry [VIDEO]


Stories With Pastor Shirley Caesar [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

Stories With Pastor Shirley Caesar [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Stories With Pastor Shirley Caesar [PHOTOS]

Stories With Pastor Shirley Caesar [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 4 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17