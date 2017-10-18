Kirk Franklin Performs With Shirley Caesar For Her Lifetime Achievement Award [VIDEO]

Shirley Caesar is known to many as the “First Lady of Gospel and recently received a lifetime achievement award. Kirk Franklin mentioned that singers that come into gospel rest on the shoulders of Caesar and he called her not only a legend but a landmark. While at the GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends she not only got an award, but performed wonderfully.

As Franklin began singing “Jesus, I Love Calling Your Name,” Caesar came out and began to sing her heart out. The choir and Franklin backed her up and it was so moving. She said, “God has blessed me and brought me here to the beacon theater to receive this lifetime award I’m excited.” Congratulations to Shirley Caesar on getting this honor!

