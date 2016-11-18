Shirley Caesar Does The “You Name It Challenge” With The Light 103.9

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pastor Shirley Caesar is everywhere! The gospel icon can be see in viral video, after video singing her melody of “I got beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes… You name it!”

Caesar’s classic “Hold My Mule” was recently remixed with a hip-hop beat, social media went crazy, and the “You Name It Challenge” was born. Various renditions of the song exist, even celebrities like Chris Brown have gotten their two-step on.

With a career spanning over sixty-four years, Caesar wears many hats. Not only a gospel artist, she is also the co-pastor of Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh, NC. Radio One Raleigh caught up with “The First Lady of Gospel Music” when she stopped by our studios for an afternoon of fellowship and lots of fun!

Still surprised from the success of “You Name It” the 78-year-old Grammy-award winner said that she is happy to be introduced to a new generation and gives God all the glory for the song’s success.

Not to be outdone by the onslaught of viral videos, Caesar joined the Radio One crew for our own “You Name It” video! The twenty-four second visual features Caesar saving the day as we sit at our “holiday party” distraught over the fact that we have NO FOOD. In comes Pastor Shirley Caesar with, well… You Name It!

In a matter of hours after posting the short video on Instagram, it went viral after being picked up by popular media outlets like The Shaderoom and Worldstar.

We want to thank Pastor Caesar, a friend to the station, for stopping by and helping with the video while spreading her lovely smile!

Now what are you having for Thanksgiving?!