Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Prayer: God Bless The Counselors [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Counselors listen to everything that is going on with your life. Between the good and bad they have no choice. GRIFF talked about how they could be writing notes or a grocery list down, but they still have to listen to us.

Counselors don’t judge you for telling stories about when you were 11 and it’s comfortable. GRIFF mentioned just make sure you are in the right chair. Thank God for counselors!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Help My Male Friends To Find Shirts For Their Profile Picture [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids That Have Experienced A Momma Melt Down [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “Good Samaritan Day” Almost Went Bad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

13 photos Launch gallery

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Continue reading Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 6 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 7 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18