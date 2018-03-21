GRIFF Prayer: God Bless The Counselors [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Counselors listen to everything that is going on with your life. Between the good and bad they have no choice. GRIFF talked about how they could be writing notes or a grocery list down, but they still have to listen to us.
Counselors don’t judge you for telling stories about when you were 11 and it’s comfortable. GRIFF mentioned just make sure you are in the right chair. Thank God for counselors!
