GRIFF Prayer: God Bless The Counselors [EXCLUSIVE]

Counselors listen to everything that is going on with your life. Between the good and bad they have no choice. GRIFF talked about how they could be writing notes or a grocery list down, but they still have to listen to us.

Follow @GetUpErica

Counselors don’t judge you for telling stories about when you were 11 and it’s comfortable. GRIFF mentioned just make sure you are in the right chair. Thank God for counselors!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Help My Male Friends To Find Shirts For Their Profile Picture [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids That Have Experienced A Momma Melt Down [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “Good Samaritan Day” Almost Went Bad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: