Local
Home > Local

School Delays Because Of Wintry Mix

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
close-up of thermometer outside window

Source: Junos / Getty

 

The wintry mix this morning is causing problems with our commute as well as affecting some local school openings.   Here is a list of local public school closings and delays.

See the full list at WRAL.com

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Caswell County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed on
Orange County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
school delays , wintry mix

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading School Delays Because Of Wintry Mix

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 5 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 6 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18