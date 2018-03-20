Get Up Erica
How God Helped Joy Hill Get Through Suicidal Thoughts [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 19 hours ago
Joy Hill is a mentor and successful gospel singer. Over the past several years she has battled so many ups and downs, but continues to push through it all. Music is her heartbeat and she loves singing how she feels about God whenever she can.

Some time ago, Hill’s marriage ended and she spoke to Erica Campbell about how she would show up to church with a smile on her face, but be so broken inside. During this time she also dealt with suicidal thoughts and God made her see victory and brought her to help others. Listen to this powerful interview.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

