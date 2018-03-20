Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Isabel Davis To Record New Music Live In South Africa

The Light NC staff

Posted 7 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Isabel Davis

Source: Uncle G Records/Global Ministry/eOneMinistry / Uncle G Records/Global Ministry/eOneMinistry

Isabel Davis fans get ready because she is traveling to South Africa to record some new music live. She will be joining several other gospel artist for this collaboration with Greg Lyons of Uncle G Promotions and Entertainment for 4 the CODE R.E.D. Music Festival. This concert will take place in September and she is very excited for this opportunity.

She said, “I am humbled that I was chosen to be a part of CODE R.E.D. festival and live recording. I am also honored and overjoyed to receive two Stellar Award nominations for my debut project. I look forward to celebrating with my fellow nominees and meeting the other artists that I have admired over the years. I’ve had an amazing year. My husband, [Kenneth] and I have built Global Ministry into a wonderful company; and it has expanded with our partnership with Greg Lyons and Uncle G Records. I am grateful for the opportunity and recognition.”

The fellowship will be an amazing experience for fans and everyone in South Africa. Her current album, “The Call,” was number 3 on Billboard’s Gospel Top 30 Chart. Congratulations to Isabel Davis and all of these accomplishments.

RELATED: Isabel Davis Shares The Greatest Musical Advice Her Late Father Gave Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Isabel Davis Captures Audience With Inspirational Performance [VIDEO]

RELATED: Isabel Davis Gives Birth To Her Third Child

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 5 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18