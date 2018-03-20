Isabel Davis To Record New Music Live In South Africa

Isabel Davis fans get ready because she is traveling to South Africa to record some new music live. She will be joining several other gospel artist for this collaboration with Greg Lyons of Uncle G Promotions and Entertainment for 4 the CODE R.E.D. Music Festival. This concert will take place in September and she is very excited for this opportunity.

She said, “I am humbled that I was chosen to be a part of CODE R.E.D. festival and live recording. I am also honored and overjoyed to receive two Stellar Award nominations for my debut project. I look forward to celebrating with my fellow nominees and meeting the other artists that I have admired over the years. I’ve had an amazing year. My husband, [Kenneth] and I have built Global Ministry into a wonderful company; and it has expanded with our partnership with Greg Lyons and Uncle G Records. I am grateful for the opportunity and recognition.”

The fellowship will be an amazing experience for fans and everyone in South Africa. Her current album, “The Call,” was number 3 on Billboard’s Gospel Top 30 Chart. Congratulations to Isabel Davis and all of these accomplishments.

