Love Talking: Love Yourself Enough To Want The Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell talked about relationships and how sometimes things don’t work out. She gave some advice to people about loving yourself enough to want the best and more. You might love the person, but they might not be supportive or just act funny.
Erica said, “Tell people to knock it off.” Be smart with your heart and want the best. It’s awesome when someone loves you, but you deserve the absolute best.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Love Talking: You Can Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Your Kids See How You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Your Kids See How You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Listen To Win Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2018
- Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
- Wendy Williams Returns To Show After Health Scare
- Wintry Mix On The Way For The Triangle
- Isabel Davis To Record New Music Live In South Africa
- Mississippi Teen Allegedly Shot Dead By 9-Year-Old Brother
- It’s Official: The Trump Administration Will ‘Seek The Death Penalty’ For Drug Dealers
- Report: Wealthy Black Boys Have A Greater Chance Of Living In Poverty Than Middle Class White Boys
- Church and Vote: Georgia GOP Trying To Stop Black Worshippers From Praising Candidates At Polls
- Black Activists Are Being Watched And Possibly Reported On In Mysterious ‘Race Paper,’ DHS Records Suggest
Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]
9 photos Launch gallery
Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]
1. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours