Love Talking: Love Yourself Enough To Want The Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell talked about relationships and how sometimes things don’t work out. She gave some advice to people about loving yourself enough to want the best and more. You might love the person, but they might not be supportive or just act funny.

Erica said, “Tell people to knock it off.” Be smart with your heart and want the best. It’s awesome when someone loves you, but you deserve the absolute best.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: You Can Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Your Kids See How You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

