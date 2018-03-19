Ericaism: Do You Take Time To Create? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you like to create things? Sometimes you need to take your time to explore your own creativity. Whether you’re a writer, singer, chef or whatever you need to take time out to work on your craft.

Follow @GetUpErica

The first thing in the Bible is all about creating oceans, rivers and more. When you work on your craft it can help generations to come. Make sure you take time to create!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Trust The Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: What Fuels You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Blesses Unity Not Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: