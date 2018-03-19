Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Do You Take Time To Create? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Do you like to create things? Sometimes you need to take your time to explore your own creativity. Whether you’re a writer, singer, chef or whatever you need to take time out to work on your craft.

The first thing in the Bible is all about creating oceans, rivers and more. When you work on your craft it can help generations to come. Make sure you take time to create!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

