Travis Greene Speaks On The Impact Of His Hit Song “You’ve Waited” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Travis Greene spoke with Erica Campbell and they discussed his song, “You’ve Waited.” The song is inspirational and has had a deep impact on so many fans. Greene explained that a lot of his songs come from personal experience and the love he has for God.
On his new album he has features with Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs and more. Greene is thankful that he had so many gospel greats such as Kirk Franklin and Mary Mary to be inspired from. He is so excited about this new album and season God has brought.
