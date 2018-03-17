Lifestyle
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National School Walkout

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.

The Light NC staff

Posted March 17, 2018
Student sitting at a desk in a classroom

While kids across the country were taking to the streets to protest gun violence in America, one school custodian betrayed her students by stealing from them while they were exercising their First Amendment rights.

According to CNN, police believe that Aisha Evans, who works at Richland Northeast High School in South Carolina, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.

Evans is accused of stealing $180.

Evans was later arrested and charged with three counts of petty larceny.

 The agency that hired her now claims that they have let her go.
“On Thursday, March 15, Service Solutions notified Richland Two that Evans is no longer an employee of the company and was informed that she cannot come on any Richland Two property,” Richland Two School District said in its statement to WIS News.

On February 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., claiming the lives of 17 students and teachers. The attack, which is now the deadliest school massacre since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, has since sparked a heated national gun reform debate and spurred student protesters into action from state-to-state. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., students took to the streets in a nationwide school walkout in an effort to demand gun control. CASSIUS takes a moment to honor and lift their voices.

