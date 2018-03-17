Angela Bassett Agrees That She Was Robbed Of An Oscar For Playing Tina Turner

While most of us have always felt that Angela Bassett was robbed of an Oscar for her role of Tina Turner, the actress recently admitted that she agrees with that sentiment.

PEOPLE reported that during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read the Black Panther star a fan comment that Bassett was robbed of the Oscar for playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Cracking up a bit, Bassett replied, “Yeah, me too,” to which Cohen added, “Good, I agree.”

In case you forgot, Holly Hunter won that year for her role in The Piano.

For those who want to know the dish on the Black Panther sequel, Angela had this to say.

“I hope they’re writing it right now, you know. I hope they’re prepared for it it but no, I haven’t heard anything,” she said.

“I just know I didn’t die, so I’m happy about that,” she added.

She also played this hilarious game “Marry, shag or kill” with three of her co-stars.

RELATED NEWS:

We Are Wakanda: Angela Bassett And Letitia Wright Are The Women Behind The Throne

Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage