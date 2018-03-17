O.J. Comes For Kapernick: O.J. Can You Please Just Sit Down

O.J. Comes For Kapernick: O.J. Can You Please Just Sit Down

March 17, 2018
Following the airing of O.J. Simpson’s controversial “Lost Confession” that had twitter abuzz about O.J being guilty O.J. decides to go in in on political activist and  NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem.  In a new interview, Simpson said:

“I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.I grew up at a time when [church] deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be. When he did it the first time. I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake. I’m a firmer believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag.”

My take:  What O.J. is missing is that Colin’s protest was never against the flag.  It was saying we need America to live up to the promise of the national anthem and until it does he wasn’t going to salute. e courageously raised his voice against police brutality and the oppression of black folks sacrificing his football career to do so.

 Boy bye.

Simpson was acquitted of murder in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. However, a civil court jury found him liable and ordered him to pay $33.5 million. He served nine years of a nine-to-33-year prison sentence for his role in a Las Vegas robbery before he was paroled last July.

