[AUDIO] Kirk Franklin Talks About Hosting The 33rd Annual Stellar Awards

Kirk Franklin is set to host the 33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards which will take place March 24th in Las Vegas, NV…. and the show will be full of wonderful surprises.

The show will premier on Good Friday March 30th on TV One at 7pm and around the country in broadcast syndication from March 31st through May 6th on 130 stations in more than 110 markets.

This is not the first time Kirk Franklin has hosted, but the first time going solo with it.

Listen as he talks with Melissa about what you can expect at this years event.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.thestellarawards.com

Be sure to follow the show on social media/share with their audiences. Facebook: Facebook/StellarAwards, Twitter & Instagram: @TheStellars, Hashtag: #StellarAwards

