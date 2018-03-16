Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

[AUDIO] Kirk Franklin Talks About Hosting The 33rd Annual Stellar Awards

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
9th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Kirk Franklin is set to host the 33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards which will take place March 24th in Las Vegas, NV…. and the show will be full of wonderful surprises.

The show will premier on Good Friday March 30th on TV One at 7pm and around the country in broadcast syndication from March 31st through May 6th on 130 stations in more than 110 markets.

This is not the first time Kirk Franklin has hosted, but the first time going solo with it.

Listen as he talks with Melissa about what you can expect at this years event.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.thestellarawards.com

Be sure to follow the show on social media/share with their audiences. Facebook: Facebook/StellarAwards, Twitter & Instagram: @TheStellars, Hashtag: #StellarAwards

33rd Annual Stellar Awards , kirk franklin , TV One

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading [AUDIO] Kirk Franklin Talks About Hosting The 33rd Annual Stellar Awards

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18