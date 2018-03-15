Local
Home > Local

Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Hands of man holding holy bible and wooden rosary with magical rays

Source: Getty

Remember to always honor  your Father and mother. God’s word tells us so.

Ephesians 6:1-4

Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. “Honor your father and mother” (this is the first commandment with a promise), “that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.” Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.

courage , Daily Bread , Ephesians 6:1-4 , faith , Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day , love , parents

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18