Eagles Of NCCU Dancing Tonight With Texas Southern University In The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Wednesday the Eagles of North Carolina Central University (19-15) are set to make their second straight appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four. The opponent will be the Tigers of Texas Southern University (15-19). The game tips off at 6:40 p.m. at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

In the past five years this marks the Eagles’ third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history during their Division-I era. The winner of the Wednesday night game will advance to the next round on Friday March 16th to to take on number 1 seed Xavier in the West Region in Nashville, Tennessee.

Source: nccueagelpride.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: