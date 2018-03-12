Nick Gordon Arrested Again For Domestic Violence

Nick Gordon who was accused of being responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina, has again been arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Gordon was arrested in Seminole, Florida for an incident referred to as “battery-touch or strike.”

He posted a $500 bond, but has not been released as of yet.

The altercation has to do with Gordon striking his now girlfriend in the face…. read the arrest report at TMZ.

The arresting officer says he saw visible marks on the girl, and placed Gordon under arrest even though the woman refused to press charges.

Gordon is no stranger to domestic violence claims:

He was arrested in June, 2017 for domestic violence involving a girlfriend Laura Leal, but the woman stopped cooperating and the charges were dropped.

Gordon was under scrutiny in connection with Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2015. There were allegations of domestic violence in the house just before she was found dead in a bathtub.

